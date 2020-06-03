Lady Candy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by New Versilcraft .

Lady Candy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by New Versilcraft .

Design

Lady Candy measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 160 tonnes.

Lady Candy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by C.L.M. Project.

Lady Candy also features naval architecture by C.L.M. Project.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Candy has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Candy has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.