Lady Candy
2002|
Motor Yacht
Lady Candy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by New Versilcraft .
Design
Lady Candy measures 33.40 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.65 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 160 tonnes.
Lady Candy has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by C.L.M. Project.
Lady Candy also features naval architecture by C.L.M. Project.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Candy has a top speed of 25 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Lady Candy has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.