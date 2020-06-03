We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Lady Candy Too
2007|
Motor Yacht
Lady Candy Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Euroyacht .
Design
Lady Candy Too measures 36.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.
Lady Candy Too has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by C.L.M. Project.
Her interior design is by Studio Neri Architetti.
Lady Candy Too also features naval architecture by Euroyacht .
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Candy Too has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.
Lady Candy Too has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.
She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lady Candy Too accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Candy Too has a hull NB of 118.