Lady Candy Too is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Euroyacht .

Design

Lady Candy Too measures 36.25 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres.

Lady Candy Too has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by C.L.M. Project.

Her interior design is by Studio Neri Architetti.

Lady Candy Too also features naval architecture by Euroyacht .

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Candy Too has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a triple screw propulsion system.

Lady Candy Too has a fuel capacity of 30,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,500 litres.

She also has a range of 900 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Candy Too accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Candy Too has a hull NB of 118.