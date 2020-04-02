Lady Carole is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Azimut Yachts.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Lady Carole measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.63 feet and a beam of 6.58 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 122 tonnes.

Lady Carole has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Lady Carole has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Carole accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.