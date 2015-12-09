Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 25m
Year 2004

Lady Carole

2004

|

Motor Yacht

Lady Carole is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Lady Carole measures 25.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.68 feet and a beam of 6.15 feet.

Lady Carole has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Lady Carole is a semi-custom Sunseeker 82 model.

Other yachts based on this Sunseeker 82 semi-custom model include: Spectator, XDM, Lucky Bear, Gigiole, Champagne Lady, My Medicine, Basya Nicoli, Serenity.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 3412c diesel engines .

Accommodation

Lady Carole accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

6.15m

crew:

-

draft:

1.68m
Other Sunseeker yachts
Related News