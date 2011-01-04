Lady Caroline is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Johnson Yachts.

Design

Lady Caroline measures 31.39 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.86 feet and a beam of 7.20 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Caroline has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Dixon Yacht Design.

Based in the UK, Dixon Yacht Design has grown from youthful beginnings in 1982 to become one of the world’s leading yacht design studios. They design superyachts across five of the earth’s seven continents.

Lady Caroline also features naval architecture by Johnson Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Caroline has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Caroline accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Lady Caroline has a hull NB of 103014.