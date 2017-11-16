Lady Catee is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Lady Catee measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 6.70 metres.

Lady Catee has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Burger Boat Company.

Lady Catee also features naval architecture by Burger Boat Company.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Catee has a top speed of 23 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lady Catee has a fuel capacity of 39,750 litres, and a water capacity of 4,730 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Catee accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Catee has a hull NB of 480C.