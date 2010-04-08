We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Lady Cecilia
2012|
Motor Yacht
Lady Cecilia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.
Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.
Design
Lady Cecilia measures 37.10 metres in length.
Lady Cecilia has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.
Her interior design is by Paszkowski.
Lady Cecilia also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Cecilia has a top speed of 17.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lady Cecilia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Cecilia has a hull NB of SD122-23.