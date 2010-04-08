Lady Cecilia is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Lady Cecilia measures 37.10 metres in length.

Lady Cecilia has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Sanlorenzo.

Her interior design is by Paszkowski.

Lady Cecilia also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Cecilia has a top speed of 17.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Cecilia accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Cecilia has a hull NB of SD122-23.