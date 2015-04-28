Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 27.43m
Year 2007

Lady Celine

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Lady Celine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Lady Celine measures 27.43 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.17 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Lady Celine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Celine has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Lady Celine has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,200 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Celine accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

27Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

2

draft:

1.17m
Other Horizon yachts
Related News