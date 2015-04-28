Lady Celine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Lady Celine measures 27.43 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.17 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet.

Lady Celine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Celine has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Lady Celine has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,200 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Celine accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.