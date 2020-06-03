Lady Christa is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1997 by Bodrum Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2010.

Design

Lady Christa measures 27 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.80 feet and a beam of 6.50 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Christa has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Christa has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Lady Christa has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Christa accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Christa flies the flag of Italian.