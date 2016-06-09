Lady Christina is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sunseeker.

Lady Christina is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Lady Christina measures 32.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.20 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.

Lady Christina has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Sunseeker.

Lady Christina also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Model

Lady Christina is a semi-custom Predator 108 model.

Exemplifying the Predator principle of narrower hull form for higher speeds and agility, the Predator 108 can rightly be viewed as extreme. The rakish, minimal superstructure and arrow-head foredeck arrangement all express inherent high performance, proven with 42 knots achieved with the 7300 PS, triple Arneson surface drive option.

Other yachts based on this Predator 108 semi-custom model include: M3, Clifford, Mima, Diablo Blanco , Double D.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Christina has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Christina has a fuel capacity of 14,700 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Christina accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.