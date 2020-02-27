Built from the ground up by Feadship in 2010, Lady Christine is an example of striking design in custom yacht building thanks to her flowing, elegant and distinctive lines by De Voogt Naval Architects and debut interior design by Rodney Black.

The owners of the 68m Lady Christine became involved in the project from the very inception, contributing their extensive experience across the project; from the general layout to door sensors for their dogs. Lady Christine reflects a life on the water, with highly sought after areas such as an observation lounge, cinema, dining terraces, Key West lounge and large exterior spaces.

Spread over a split level layout, the general arrangement of Lady Christine allows a shift in location for the bridge to create a full owner’s deck. This space combines with four double cabins to accommodate 10 guests in complete comfort. The interior design of Lady Christine highlights the exquisite elegance of life on board, and offers rich, stately design which is somehow clean, and light thanks to a seamless co-operation of design and architecture.