Lady Cope is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Lady Cope measures 24.38 metres in length and has a beam of 6.12 feet.

Lady Cope has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Cope has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Lady Cope accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.