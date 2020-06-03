Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 29.87m
Year 2008

Lady D

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Lady D is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by MCP Yachts.

Design

Lady D measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.53 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady D has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by MCP Yachts.

Lady D also features naval architecture by MCP Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady D has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lady D is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by MCP Yachts.

Design

Lady D measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.53 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady D has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by MCP Yachts.

Lady D also features naval architecture by MCP Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady D has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady D has a fuel capacity of 21,812 litres, and a water capacity of 4,047 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady D accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady D has a hull NB of 079.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

23Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

6.53m

crew:

4

draft:

1.7m
Other MCP yacht
Featured Events