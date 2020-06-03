Lady D
2008|
Motor Yacht
Lady D is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by MCP Yachts.
Design
Lady D measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.53 metres. She has a deck material of teak.
Lady D has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by MCP Yachts.
Lady D also features naval architecture by MCP Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady D has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lady D has a fuel capacity of 21,812 litres, and a water capacity of 4,047 litres.
She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lady D accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady D has a hull NB of 079.