Lady D is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by MCP Yachts.

Design

Lady D measures 29.87 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.53 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady D has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by MCP Yachts.

Lady D also features naval architecture by MCP Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady D has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady D has a fuel capacity of 21,812 litres, and a water capacity of 4,047 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady D accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady D has a hull NB of 079.