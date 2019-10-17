Lady Dahlia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by ISA in Ancona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Lady Dahlia measures 47.50 metres in length and has a beam of 8.90 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Dahlia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Walter Franchini Architetto.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Lady Dahlia also features naval architecture by ISA .

Model

Lady Dahlia is a semi-custom ISA 470 model.

The ISA 470 series presents a range of 47.5 metre motor yachts built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Each vessel is built to Lloyd’s classification and is fully MCA and RINA compliant. The concept and naval architecture is from the team at ISA yachts, while the exterior design is the work of Walter Franchini. A four-deck luxury vessel, each ISA 470 semi-custom design is composed of a sundeck, upper deck, main deck and lower deck. The line boasts curving exterior lines and surfaces that set it apart from the company’s other series yachts.

Other yachts based on this ISA 470 semi-custom model include: Happy Days, Kiss, Aquamarina, Ledra, MY 360, Oasis, Rola.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Dahlia has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Lady Dahlia is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by ISA in Ancona, Italy and most recently refitted in 2008.

ISA Yachts (International Shipyards Ancona) was founded in late 1998 by a team of managers with a desire to build a fleet of innovative pleasure yachts in Ancona, Italy. Each from Ancona themselves, the group carried strong expertise from various backgrounds in the construction of large super yachts.

Design

Lady Dahlia measures 47.50 metres in length and has a beam of 8.90 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Dahlia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Walter Franchini Architetto.

Her interior design is by Cristiano Gatto Design.

Lady Dahlia also features naval architecture by ISA .

Model

Lady Dahlia is a semi-custom ISA 470 model.

The ISA 470 series presents a range of 47.5 metre motor yachts built with steel hull and aluminium superstructure. Each vessel is built to Lloyd’s classification and is fully MCA and RINA compliant. The concept and naval architecture is from the team at ISA yachts, while the exterior design is the work of Walter Franchini. A four-deck luxury vessel, each ISA 470 semi-custom design is composed of a sundeck, upper deck, main deck and lower deck. The line boasts curving exterior lines and surfaces that set it apart from the company’s other series yachts.

Other yachts based on this ISA 470 semi-custom model include: Happy Days, Kiss, Aquamarina, Ledra, MY 360, Oasis, Rola.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Dahlia has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Dahlia has a fuel capacity of 68,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,750 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Dahlia accommodates up to 12 guests .

Other Specifications

Lady Dahlia is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 470.4.

Lady Dahlia is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.