Length 47m
Year 2012
Lady Dee
2012|
Motor Yacht
Lady Dee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Acico Yachts, in the Netherlands.
Design
Lady Dee measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 feet and a beam of 8.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 495 tonnes.
Lady Dee has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.
Lady Dee also features naval architecture by Olivier van Meer.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Dee has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Lady Dee accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.