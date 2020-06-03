Lady Dee is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Acico Yachts, in the Netherlands.

Design

Lady Dee measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.10 feet and a beam of 8.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 495 tonnes.

Lady Dee has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.

Lady Dee also features naval architecture by Olivier van Meer.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Dee has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Dee accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.