Lady Deena II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Hargrave Custom Yachts, in Taiwan and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Lady Deena II measures 30.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 179 tonnes.

Lady Deena II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Lady Deena II also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Deena II has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Deena II accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Deena II has a hull NB of 101-670.

Lady Deena II flies the flag of the USA.