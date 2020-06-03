Read online now
Length 30.78m
Year 2011

Lady Deena II

2011

Motor Yacht

Lady Deena II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Hargrave Custom Yachts, in Taiwan and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Lady Deena II measures 30.78 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 179 tonnes.

Lady Deena II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Lady Deena II also features naval architecture by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Deena II has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Deena II accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Deena II has a hull NB of 101-670.

Lady Deena II flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

9
speed:

21Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

4

draft:

1.73m
