Motor yacht Lady Di is a luxury superyacht built by American shipyard Monte Fino in1998. She emerged from a complete refit in 2006/07. The 25.6m sleeps six guests in three cabins.

Lady Di features a fibreglass hull and has a maximum draft of 1.6m. She has undergone a recent refit, revamping her interior using the finest quality materials to create a warm and inviting atmosphere. Her teak decks and trim complement her large exterior living spaces. Lady Di also includes up to date electronics, navigation, and audio/visual systems.

Above, the open flybridge is home to a six-person Jacuzzi, BBQ, custom sun beds, an al fresco dining area, bar, and entertainment system. Motor yacht Lady Di is powered by two Caterpillar 3412 Inboard Diesel engines. She has a fuel capacity of 11355 litres and a water capacity of 2271 litres.