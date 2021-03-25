Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 36.6m
Year 1999

Lady Diane II

1999

|

Motor Yacht

Lady Diane II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Sovereign Yachts.

Design

Lady Diane II measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Diane II has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Diane II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

6
80 10 70

speed:

18Kn

cabins:

3

beam:

7.6m

crew:

5

draft:

1.8m
Other Sovereign yachts
Featured Events