Length 36.6m
Year 1999
Lady Diane II
1999|
Motor Yacht
Lady Diane II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Sovereign Yachts.
Design
Lady Diane II measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Diane II has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Lady Diane II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.