Lady Diane II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Sovereign Yachts.

Design

Lady Diane II measures 36.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 7.60 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Diane II has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Diane II accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.