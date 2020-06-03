Lady Dida is a custom motor yacht launched in 1954 by Marinverkstaderna and most recently refitted in 2011.

Design

Lady Dida measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 234 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Dida has a steel hull with a steel/aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Dida has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Lady Dida has a fuel capacity of 32,000 litres, and a water capacity of 9,500 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Dida accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.