Lady Doris is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Lady Doris measures 24.99 metres in length and has a beam of 5.70 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Doris has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 25.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Lady Doris accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.