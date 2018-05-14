Lady Duvera is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands.

Lady Duvera is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands.

Design

Lady Duvera measures 43.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Duvera has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.

Lady Duvera also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Duvera has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Duvera has a fuel capacity of 52,500 litres, and a water capacity of 11,800 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Duvera accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Duvera is MCA compliant, her hull NB is BN226.

Lady Duvera is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.