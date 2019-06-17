Length 43.59m
Year 2001
Lady Duvera III
Motor Yacht
Lady Duvera III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Hakvoort Shipyard and most recently refitted in 2010.
Design
Lady Duvera III measures 43.59 metres in length and has a beam of 8.76 feet.Her exterior design is by Diana Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by Felix Buytendijk Yacht Design.
Lady Duvera III also features naval architecture by Diana Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Duvera III has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.
Lady Duvera III has a fuel capacity of 238,670 litres, and a water capacity of 53,644 litres.
Accommodation
Lady Duvera III accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.