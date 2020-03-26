Lady E is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Amels in Vlissingen, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2020.

Lady E is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Amels in Vlissingen, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2020.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Lady E measures 74.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 12.50 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,500 tonnes.

Lady E has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Walter Franchini Architetto.

Lady E also features naval architecture by Amels.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady E has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady E has a fuel capacity of 209,000 litres, and a water capacity of 33,400 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady E accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 21 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady E is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 446.

Lady E is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.