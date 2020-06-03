Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 32.6m
Year 1962

Lady Ecosse

1962

|

Motor Yacht

Lady Ecosse is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Scheepswerf De Beer.

Design

Lady Ecosse measures 32.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 6.25 metres.

Lady Ecosse has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Scheepswerf De Beer.

Lady Ecosse also features naval architecture by Scheepswerf De Beer.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Ecosse has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lady Ecosse is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Scheepswerf De Beer.

Design

Lady Ecosse measures 32.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 6.25 metres.

Lady Ecosse has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Scheepswerf De Beer.

Lady Ecosse also features naval architecture by Scheepswerf De Beer.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Ecosse has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Ecosse has a fuel capacity of 28,200 litres, and a water capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Ecosse accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

6.25m

crew:

5

draft:

2.4m
Other Scheepswerf De Beer yacht
Featured Events