Lady Ecosse is a custom motor yacht launched in 1962 by Scheepswerf De Beer.

Design

Lady Ecosse measures 32.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 6.25 metres.

Lady Ecosse has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Scheepswerf De Beer.

Lady Ecosse also features naval architecture by Scheepswerf De Beer.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Ecosse has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Ecosse has a fuel capacity of 28,200 litres, and a water capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Ecosse accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.