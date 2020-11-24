Lady Elaine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Canados.

Lady Elaine is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Canados.

Design

Lady Elaine measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 7.30 metres.

Lady Elaine has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Canados.

Lady Elaine also features naval architecture by Canados.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Elaine has a top speed of 28 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Elaine has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,500 litres.

She also has a range of 500 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Lady Elaine has a hull NB of 110/15.