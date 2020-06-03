Lady Ellen is a custom motor yacht launched in 1996 by Benetti Sail Division and most recently refitted in 2006.

For more than 40 years Mr Riccardo Benetti has been involved in the construction of motoryachts. He started working in his father’s shipyard and, some years later he founded Benettisaildivision. This was set up as a “division” of the bigger company, “Fratelli Benetti”.

Design

Lady Ellen measures 36 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.5 metres and a beam of 7.4 metres.

Lady Ellen has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Benetti Sail Division.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Ellen has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.50 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Lady Ellen accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Ellen has a hull NB of 106.

Lady Ellen is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.