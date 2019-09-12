Lady Ellen II

Motor yacht Kanaloa is a world-capable yacht built in 1996 by renowned shipyard CRN. This impressive Italian vessel is a combination of steel hull and aluminium superstructure featuring exterior design by Studio Scanu and the interior talents of Zuretti. She measures 48.3 metres in length and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Originally christened Pegaso of the Cayman Islands, the 48 metre is now in the hands of her second owner. A long-time charter favourite, Kanaloa has been well-maintained and serviced over her impressive career. In 2008 alone she underwent two mini-refits, receiving new teak decks, hull paint and interior blinds.

One of her crowning features is the sprawling sundeck which caters for a seating area, sunpads and a hot tub. This spacious area has been known to host parties with an attendee list of 100. The main dining room is situated on the main aft deck and features a table that can seat as many as 12 or convert to form two separate tables for four or six.

Her interior manages to be both understated and exceptional; generating calm with subtle tones including sober matt-finish woods, bright artworks, and chrome and stainless steel fittings.

Throughout her career she has experienced updates to her engines and generators; mechanical and electrical components; audio-visual equipment; and communication and internet capabilities.

Amongst her five cabins are a lavish Owner’s suite; a VIP cabin; Double cabin; and two Twin cabins. The master cabin is situated on the main deck, adjacent to a double-bed cabin. Below decks can be found a full-width VIP cabin and two Twin cabins with additional Pullman berths.

Luxury yacht Kanaloa is powered by Deutz TBD 620 engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 17 knots and cruise comfortably at 14 knots. Capable of a range of 8,800 nautical miles at 11.8 knots, she can cruise extensively and is also equipped for offshore and diving trips.

Featuring a dedicated crew of 11 under the direction of Captain Jeff Guymon she is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. Kanaloa cruises the West Mediterranean during the summer charter season and the Caribbean in winter.