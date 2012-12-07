Lady Emma is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Couach Yachts.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Lady Emma measures 34.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 6.80 metres.

Lady Emma has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Couach Yachts.

Model

Lady Emma is a semi-custom Couach 3500 FLY model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 3500 FLY semi-custom model include: Tethys, Water Toy III, Liselott, Amadeus, Couach 3500 Fly 06.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Emma has a top speed of 32.00 knots.

Lady Emma has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Emma accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Emma has a hull NB of 3300.03.