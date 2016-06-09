Read online now
Length 26.5m
Year 1999

Lady Esther

1999

Motor Yacht

Lady Esther is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Sunseeker, in the United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2006.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Lady Esther measures 26.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 5.95 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Esther has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Lady Esther also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Accommodation

Lady Esther accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

5.95m

crew:

3

draft:

1.7m
