Length 24m
Year 2004
Lady G
2004|
Sail Yacht
Lady G is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Baltic Yachts .
Design
Lady G measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 feet and a beam of 5.97 feet.
Lady G has a composite hull.Her exterior design is by Vismara Yacht Design.
Her interior design is by R & J Design.
Lady G also features naval architecture by Judel / Vrolijk & co.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady G has a fuel capacity of 2,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Lady G accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady G flies the flag of Italy.