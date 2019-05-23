Lady G is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Baltic Yachts .

Design

Lady G measures 24.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.50 feet and a beam of 5.97 feet.

Lady G has a composite hull.

Her exterior design is by Vismara Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by R & J Design.

Lady G also features naval architecture by Judel / Vrolijk & co.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady G has a fuel capacity of 2,500 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lady G accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady G flies the flag of Italy.