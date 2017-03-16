Lady Gaga is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Horizon Yachts in Kaoshiung, Taiwan.

Lady Gaga is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Horizon Yachts in Kaoshiung, Taiwan.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Lady Gaga measures 33.12 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.39 feet and a beam of 7.72 feet.

Lady Gaga has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Horizon Yachts.

Lady Gaga also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Gaga has a fuel capacity of 36,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.