LADY GAYLE MARIE is the result of the impressive team work between the experienced owner and the Burger Design Team. Built for a three-time Burger owner, LADY GAYLE MARIE, was designed to meet the owner’s specific requirements.

Utilizing Burger’s modular construction process, LADY GAYLE MARIE is ideally suited for entertaining family, friends and business associates. In order to meet one of the specific requirements—that the yacht would be fully accessible, the Burger Design Team incorporated a glass enclosed circular elevator that services all four decks.

The owners and guests enjoy spacious interior and exterior spaces in an environment of elegance and charm. The master stateroom is on the main deck forward taking advantage of the entire beam of the vessel providing clear outdoor views from the large hull side windows. A full service galley allows the chef the necessary space to prepare exquisite meals to serve the owners guests on the main deck formal dining area that is adjacent the main salon.

An owner’s office is situated aft of the pilothouse on the bridge deck. The large sky lounge with adjoining butler’s pantry, leads to an inviting open deck area complete with a centerline dining table. The sun deck includes a large hot tub with sun pads, a built-in barbeque, multiple dining areas, a port side powder room and an air conditioned exercise room accessible by way of the glass enclosed elevator.



Powered by twin Caterpillar 3058 marine diesel engines, LADY GAYLE MARIE is an efficient, long range cruising yacht that will provide her owner with many years of reliable and comfortable cruising.