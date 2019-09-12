Lady Genyr
2013|
Motor Yacht
Lady Genyr is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by CRN.
Founded in Ancona, Italy, in 1963, CRN is a shipbuilder specialised in fully custom steel and aluminium yachts. From the very beginning, CRN has produced boats of peerless beauty featuring cutting-edge solutions that have set the standard in the yachting world for functional innovation, representing Italian manufacturing at its finest.
Design
Lady Genyr measures 42.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.65 metres.
Lady Genyr has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Zuccon Int. Project.
Her interior design is by CRN.
Lady Genyr also features naval architecture by CRN.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Genyr has a top speed of 15.50 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Lady Genyr has a fuel capacity of 45,000 litres, and a water capacity of 11,889 litres.
She also has a range of 3,800 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lady Genyr accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Genyr is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 43/08.