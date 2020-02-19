Lady Georgina is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Amels in Makkum, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2007.

AMELS are masters in the art of modern Dutch high-value yacht building. The yard is the largest superyacht facility in the Netherlands and one of the top superyacht builders in the world. In 2007 AMELS launched the successful LIMITED EDITIONS – five motor yacht designs ranging from 55 to 83 metres with exteriors by award-winning British designer Tim Heywood.

Design

Lady Georgina measures 48.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.90 metres and a beam of 8.70 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 494 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Georgina has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Diana Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Georgina has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 4,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Georgina accommodates up to 16 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 13 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Georgina has a hull NB of 377.

Lady Georgina is a Lloyd's Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.