Lady Goodgirl is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Hall Russel.

Design

Lady Goodgirl measures 42.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 316 tonnes.

Lady Goodgirl has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Philip Rhodes.

Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.

Lady Goodgirl also features naval architecture by Philip Rhodes.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Goodgirl has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Goodgirl has a fuel capacity of 47,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,604 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Goodgirl accommodates up to 11 guests .