Lady Goodgirl
1964|
Motor Yacht
Lady Goodgirl is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Hall Russel.
Design
Lady Goodgirl measures 42.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 316 tonnes.
Lady Goodgirl has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Philip Rhodes.
Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.
Lady Goodgirl also features naval architecture by Philip Rhodes.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Goodgirl has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Lady Goodgirl is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Hall Russel.
Design
Lady Goodgirl measures 42.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 8.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 316 tonnes.
Lady Goodgirl has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.Her exterior design is by Philip Rhodes.
Her interior design is by Puleo Inc. / International Yacht Design.
Lady Goodgirl also features naval architecture by Philip Rhodes.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Goodgirl has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lady Goodgirl has a fuel capacity of 47,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,604 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lady Goodgirl accommodates up to 11 guests .