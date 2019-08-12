Lady Harmony is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Overmarine .

Lady Harmony is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Overmarine .

Design

Lady Harmony measures 33.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 181 tonnes.

Lady Harmony has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Lady Harmony also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo and Overmarine .

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Harmony has a top speed of 37 knots. She is powered by a two waterjets propulsion system.

Lady Harmony has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Harmony accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Harmony has a hull NB of 108/03.