Lady Haya is a custom motor yacht launched in 1981 by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries .

Design

Lady Haya measures 64.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.90 metres and a beam of 10.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,241 tonnes.

Lady Haya has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Terence Disdale.

Terence Disdale Design is an award-winning design studio responsible for the interior and exterior design of the some of the world’s most significant yachts. Based in the UK, the studio is renowned for producing refreshingly casual yet chic designs.

Lady Haya also features naval architecture by Kappa Marine Consultants Ltd. and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries .