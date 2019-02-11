Lady Iris is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Lady Iris measures 32.61 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.90 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.

Lady Iris has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Other Specifications

Lady Iris has a hull NB of 472.