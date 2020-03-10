Lady J is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1998.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Lady J measures 32.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.32 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 149 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady J has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Lady J also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady J has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lady J is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1998.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Lady J measures 32.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.32 metres and a beam of 6.40 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 149 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady J has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Lady J also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady J has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady J has a fuel capacity of 20,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,000 litres.

She also has a range of 1,260 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady J accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady J has a hull NB of 7126.

Lady J flies the flag of Luxembourg.