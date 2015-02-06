Luxury motor yacht Lady Janet was built in 2006 by American shipyard Christensen Shipyards. With a composite hull and superstructure, she features exterior design and naval architecture by Christensen Shipyards and the interior work of Carol Williamson. This twin screw superyacht measures 47.85 metres and can accommodate up to 12 guests.

Motor yacht Lady Janet was originally named Marathon and was Hull 029 of the Custom Series by Christensen. The luxury vessel features traditional décor with touches of contemporary elegance that come from the neutral tones of the fabrics and furniture throughout.

Exterior spaces onboard the vessel are generous and many, varying from covered and alfresco lounge and dining options. The sun deck boasts a Jacuzzi forward, a large comfortable sun pad for lounging and a grill, bar and casual dining area for up to 12 guests. The bridge deck houses the entertaining skylounge complete with bar, games table and an extra lounge/dining area on the outside deck.

Following the yacht’s trend for socialising areas, the main deck hosts another dining area, the main salon, powder room, galley and the master suite. There is an elevator that services all decks for easy access by guests and crew.

Amongst her six cabins are an indulgent master suite; a VIP suite; two King guest suites; and two double guest suites. The master suite is located on the main deck and features a sitting area, his and hers bathroom, and a walk-in closet. The full-beam VIP suite and four guest cabins are found below decks and each includes a private bathroom.

A companionway allows the crew access from the crew accommodations to the guest cabins without needing to use the central staircase, particularly handy in the charter trade.

Luxury yacht Lady Janet is powered by two MTU 12V4000 engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 15 knots. She can achieve a range of 4,300 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 12 knots.

Featuring a dedicated crew, Lady Janet is an excellent charter yacht for luxury vacations. The yacht cruises comfortably at 12 knots while her crew of 10 ensure the needs of every guest are met.

The luxury motor yacht is equipped with an armada of water toys to provide endless entertainment during any yacht charter. Onboard water toys include tenders, wave runners, kayaks, waterskis, inflatables, a laser sailboat, and a range of snorkelling and diving equipment.

Lady Janet cruises the Mediterranean during the summer charter season and the Caribbean during winter.