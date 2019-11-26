We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Lady Jersey
1955|
Motor Yacht
Lady Jersey is a custom motor yacht launched in 1955 by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.
Design
Lady Jersey measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 6.86 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 220 tonnes.
Lady Jersey has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.
Lady Jersey also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Jersey has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Jersey has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lady Jersey has a fuel capacity of 21,983 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.
She also has a range of 2,700 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Lady Jersey accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Jersey has a hull NB of 5000.