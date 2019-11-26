Lady Jersey is a custom motor yacht launched in 1955 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Lady Jersey is a custom motor yacht launched in 1955 by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Abeking & Rasmussen (A&R) is a famous German shipyard with a global reputation for highest quality custom made motor yachts from 45 to 125 metres.

Design

Lady Jersey measures 36.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 6.86 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 220 tonnes.

Lady Jersey has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Lady Jersey also features naval architecture by Abeking & Rasmussen.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Jersey has a top speed of 12 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Jersey has a fuel capacity of 21,983 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Jersey accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Jersey has a hull NB of 5000.