Lady Jovanna is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Lady Jovanna measures 25.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.30 feet and a beam of 6.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 80 tonnes.

Lady Jovanna has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Model

Lady Jovanna is a semi-custom Azimut 85 model.

Other yachts based on this Azimut 85 semi-custom model include: Gealmar, VVV, Nisan.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Jovanna has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 2 su 500 diesel caterpilar engines

Lady Jovanna has a top speed of 30.00 knots and a cruising speed of 27.00 knots. She is powered by 2 su 500 diesel caterpilar engines.

Lady Jovanna has a fuel capacity of 9,200 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Jovanna accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Jovanna has a White hull, whose NB is 121.