Lady Joy is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Christensen.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

Lady Joy measures 47.85 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.40 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Joy has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Christensen.

Her interior design is by Carol Williamson & Associates.

Lady Joy also features naval architecture by Christensen.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Joy has a top speed of 17.50 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Joy has a fuel capacity of 55 litres, and a water capacity of 8 litres.

She also has a range of 4,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady Joy accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Joy is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 031.

Lady Joy is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.