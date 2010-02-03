Lady K II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by A&P Group and most recently refitted in 1992.

Lady K II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1961 by A&P Group and most recently refitted in 1992.

Design

Lady K II measures 57.60 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.60 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres.

Lady K II has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Alpha Marine.

Alpha Marine Ltd was founded in 1985 in Greece by its present Chairman, Mr. Nikolaos Dafnias who is a Naval Architect-Marine Engineer. Since its first steps, its main activities focused on yachts and passenger vessels.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady K II has a top speed of 14 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady K II has a fuel capacity of 104,100 litres, and a water capacity of 40,000 litres.

She also has a range of 7,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady K II accommodates up to 18 guests . She also houses room for up to 23 crew members.