Lady Katana II is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Fipa Italiana Yachts .

Design

Lady Katana II measures 30.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 6.60 metres.

Lady Katana II has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Roberto Del Re.

Lady Katana II also features naval architecture by Fipa Italiana Yachts and Roberto Del Re.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Katana II has a top speed of 26 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Lady Katana II accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.