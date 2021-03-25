Lady Kathryn III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by NQEA Yachts in Cairns, Australia.

Lady Kathryn III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by NQEA Yachts in Cairns, Australia.

Design

Lady Kathryn III measures 44.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 458 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Kathryn III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Lady Kathryn III also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Kathryn III has a top speed of 26.50 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Kathryn III has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Kathryn III accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Kathryn III has a hull NB of 217.

Lady Kathryn III is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.