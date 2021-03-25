Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 2 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 44.2m
Year 2003

Lady Kathryn III

2003

|

Motor Yacht

Lady Kathryn III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by NQEA Yachts in Cairns, Australia.

Design

Lady Kathryn III measures 44.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 458 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Kathryn III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Lady Kathryn III also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Kathryn III has a top speed of 26.50 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lady Kathryn III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by NQEA Yachts in Cairns, Australia.

Design

Lady Kathryn III measures 44.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 458 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Lady Kathryn III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Lady Kathryn III also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady Kathryn III has a top speed of 26.50 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady Kathryn III has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

Accommodation

Lady Kathryn III accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.

Other Specifications

Lady Kathryn III has a hull NB of 217.

Lady Kathryn III is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

26.5Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.2m

crew:

8

draft:

2.3m
Other NQEA yachts
Featured Events