Lady Kathryn III
2003|
Motor Yacht
Lady Kathryn III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by NQEA Yachts in Cairns, Australia.
Design
Lady Kathryn III measures 44.2 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.30 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 458 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Lady Kathryn III has an aluminium hull with an aluminium / GRP superstructure.
Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.
Lady Kathryn III also features naval architecture by Don Shead Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Lady Kathryn III has a top speed of 26.50 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Lady Kathryn III has a fuel capacity of 55,000 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.
Accommodation
Lady Kathryn III accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.
Other Specifications
Lady Kathryn III has a hull NB of 217.
Lady Kathryn III is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.