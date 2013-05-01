Lady Kathryn V is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Lurssen Yachts, in Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Lady Kathryn V measures 61.00 metres in length.

Lady Kathryn V has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Espen Oeino.

For over twenty years Espen Oeino International has been hard at work designing custom motor yachts for an international clientele from Japan in the East to Seattle in the West.

Her interior design is by Adam Lay Studio.

Lady Kathryn V also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Other Specifications

Lady Kathryn V flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.