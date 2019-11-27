Lady K.K. is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Afro Marine.

Design

Lady K.K. measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 6.30 metres.

Lady K.K. has a steel hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Alpha Marine.

Alpha Marine Ltd was founded in 1985 in Greece by its present Chairman, Mr. Nikolaos Dafnias who is a Naval Architect-Marine Engineer. Since its first steps, its main activities focused on yachts and passenger vessels.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady K.K. has a top speed of 15 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Lady K.K. has a fuel capacity of 15,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Lady K.K. accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins.