Lady L is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Heesen Yachts in Oss, Netherlands.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Lady L measures 44.60 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.81 feet and a beam of 9.00 feet.

Lady L has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Omega Architects.

'Crossing borders and Synergy' is the operative logo of Omega Architects. The company was founded by Frank Laupman in 1995. Ever since then he has worked on architecture, yachts and interiors. He was able to ‘cross the borders’ of his own background and finish designs in areas of different nature.

Lady L also features naval architecture by Heesen Yachts.

Model

Lady L is a semi-custom 4400 Aluminium model.

Other yachts based on this 4400 Aluminium semi-custom model include: Irisha, Sedation A, Jems, Agram, San Bernardo, Bliss, G3.

Performance and Capabilities

Lady L has a top speed of 25.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Lady L has a fuel capacity of 69,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Lady L accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Lady L is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 15944.

Lady L is an ABS  A1 Yachting Service  AMS Large commercial Yacht Code LY2 / MCA class yacht.