Lady Lara is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Lurssen Yachts in Rendsburg, Germany.

Lurssen has remained a family-run German shipyard since its inception in 1875 and is now in its fourth generation of private ownership. The company was founded by Friedrich Lurssen with a desire to create a leading shipyard in both quality and performance.

Design

Lady Lara measures 91.00 metres in length and has a beam of 14.35 feet.

Lady Lara has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Reymond Langton Design.

Lady Lara also features naval architecture by Lurssen Yachts.

Accommodation

Lady Lara accommodates up to 1 guests .

Other Specifications

Lady Lara has a hull NB of 13684.